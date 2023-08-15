News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Luton rumoured to be looking at a loan deal for Aston Villa forward Archer

Young striker impressed for Middlesbrough last term
By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read

Luton are rumoured to be trying to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on a loan deal according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old, who has been on Villa's books since coming through the academy, had a fantastic second half of the season when on loan at Town’s then Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Signed in January, he went on to score 11 times in 20 matches, including against Luton during Boro’s 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road.

Cameron Archer applauds the Middlesbrough fans last season - pic: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesCameron Archer applauds the Middlesbrough fans last season - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Cameron Archer applauds the Middlesbrough fans last season - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Most Popular

Archer was unable to find the net in the play-offs though, Michael Carrick's going out to Coventry, but he ended his campaign by helping England U21s become Euro U21 champions, scoring twice in the wins over Germany and Spain.

Sky are now stating that Villa chief Unai Emery is open to letting the young forward leave again, but that he would prefer his striker to get top flight experience.

Sheffield United are also interested as they look to replace Iliman Ndiaye, after missing out on Chuba Akpom and Malik Tillman, while the Hatters are reportedly looking for a loan deal, not the permanent deal that Villa are considering.

Archer has also got Championship experience with Preston North End, netting seven goals in 20 matches when on loan at Preston in the 2021-22 campaign.

Related topics:Unai EmeryLutonMiddlesbroughAston VillaSky SportsSheffield United