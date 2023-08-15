Luton rumoured to be looking at a loan deal for Aston Villa forward Archer

Luton are rumoured to be trying to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on a loan deal according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old, who has been on Villa's books since coming through the academy, had a fantastic second half of the season when on loan at Town’s then Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signed in January, he went on to score 11 times in 20 matches, including against Luton during Boro’s 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road.

Cameron Archer applauds the Middlesbrough fans last season - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Archer was unable to find the net in the play-offs though, Michael Carrick's going out to Coventry, but he ended his campaign by helping England U21s become Euro U21 champions, scoring twice in the wins over Germany and Spain.

Sky are now stating that Villa chief Unai Emery is open to letting the young forward leave again, but that he would prefer his striker to get top flight experience.

Sheffield United are also interested as they look to replace Iliman Ndiaye, after missing out on Chuba Akpom and Malik Tillman, while the Hatters are reportedly looking for a loan deal, not the permanent deal that Villa are considering.