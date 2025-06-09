Luton rumoured to be signing Northern Ireland international from Millwall

Midfielder Saville reportedly on his way to Kenilworth Road

Luton are rumoured to be making a move to sign Millwall midfielder George Saville on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the Den having played 49 times for the club last term when they just missed out on the Championship play-offs, with 37 starts, scoring once, as although he was in discussions over a new deal, it appears those talks have now broken down due to the reduced terms he was reportedly offered to stay on.

Saville, who is currently away with the Northern Ireland squad, winning his 59th cap in the 2-1 friendly defeat against Denmark on Saturday, is now being tipped to become Town boss Matt Bloomfield’s first addition of the summer, with former South London Press journalist Richard Cawley insisting a deal is close. Having started his career by coming through the ranks with Premier League side Chelsea in August 2012, although never getting the nod for the first team at Stamford Bridge, Saville had loan stints with the Lions and Brentford before heading to Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2014.

He spent three years at Molineux, playing 57 times, before another temporary spell away at Bristol City and then Millwall once more in October 2015. He signed permanently for the Lions in June 2017, making 49 appearances and scoring 10 goals, before a loan move to Middlesbrough in January 2019, which turned into a deal that was believed to be £8m for the midfielder during the summer.

While at the Riverside, Saville had over 100 outings, on target 10 times, before heading back to Millwall once more in July 2021 on a free transfer. He went on to play 174 games for the club in the last four years, scoring eight goals, but now appears to be on his way out of south London yet again, with Kenilworth Road tipped to be his next destination.