Luton rumoured to be signing Republic of the Congo international Christ Makosso

Defender linked with a move to Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town have been linked with a January transfer window move for Racing White Daring Molenbeek defender Christ Makosso.

The 20-year-old centre back began his career in his home country of Congo with Ajax Moungali and CARA Brazzaville, before heading to French Ligue 2 side Sochaux in March 2023, playing six times for the club’s second team in the National 3 - Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. Makosso then made his senior debut in a 1-0 defeat to Amiens a few months later, swiftly signing his first professional contract at the Stade Auguste Bonal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makosso made 12 appearances in total that season, five of them coming in Ligue Two for Les Lionceaux, while last term, he featured on 22 occasions, with eight of them coming in the Championnat National, also featuring twice in the Coupe de France. The centre half then moved to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side RWDM in January of this year, playing 10 times as they were relegated to the Challenger Pro League.

This term he has played 13 times, scoring once in the 3-2 victory over KMSK Deinze in October, although has also received five yellow cards too. He last featured in the 4-4 draw with RFC Seraing earlier this month, before missing the 1-0 victory over Club NXT yesterday.

Makosso is also capped three times by the Congolese national team, as he made his debut in a 1-1 international friendly against Gabon in March, as writing on X, as Editor-in-chief of French media outlet Foot Mercato, Sebastian Denis said: “#championship Luton Town. Christ Makosso (20 years old) will sign for Luton Town in the Championship, the Congolese international central defender from Molenbeek will be transferred for €2.4 million + % on resale.”