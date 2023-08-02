Luton are rumoured to have agreed a fee to sign Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

The Hatters have been after a new number one all summer since not taking up a deal to bring in Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath on a permanent deal, after the USA international was a big part of the club’s promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boss Rob Edwards decided to release Harry Isted and also allow Jack Walton to move to Dundee United for the upcoming campaign, leaving Luton with just James Shea and Matt Macey, the latter spending last season on loan with Portsmouth.

Blackburn Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski issues instructions to his defence last season - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

After seeing reported moves for Asmir Begovic, Tom Heaton and Alex Palmer all hit dead ends, it appears the Hatters have now settled on 30-year-old Belgian Kaminski, with The Athletic stating a fee rumoured to be around £2.5m with add-ons has been accepted by the second tier side.

The 30-year-old was with Gent as a youngster before making his professional debut for Belgian Pro League club Germinal Beerschot in 2009, going on to have spells at Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Anderlecht, Anorthosis, Copenhagen Kortrijk and Gent, eventually heading to Ewood Park in August 2020 for £450,000.

Kaminski was named Player of the Season in the 2020–21 campaign and signed a contract extension until 2025 back in February 2022, as he has played over 100 times in total for Rovers, with 29 appearances last term, losing his place to Aynsley Pears in January and not featuring during the second half of the season.