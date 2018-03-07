Luton’s lead is down to a point

Luton Town’s lead at the top of League Two was cut to just a single point as Accrington Stanley beat Morecambe 1-0 last night.

Billy Kee’s penalty on the stroke of half time was enough for John Coleman’s side to move to within a point of the Hatters, whom they now travel to this weekend.

However, two of Town’s other promotion rivals, Notts County and Mansfield, failed to gain any significant ground, with the Magpies held 1-1 at Cheltenham and the Stags drawing 1-1 against Lincoln City, who levelled in stoppage time through former Town forward Olly Palmer.

That saw County move to within seven points of Nathan Jones’s side in third, with Town having the same gap to fourth placed Wycombe, while Mansfield are eight points adrift in fifth.

Stanley will have to do it the hard way if they want to achieve automatic promotion this season, as their run-in after a trip to Kenilworth Road sees them travel to Mansfield, Colchester, Wycombe, Swindon and Newport, while they they are also at home to Forest Green, Yeovil, Notts County, Exeter and Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Luton still have to go to Coventry, Newport, Colchester, Yeovil, Carlisle and Notts County, with home games against Barnet, Mansfield, Crewe and Forest Green as well.