Luton's 'steely side' impresses boss Jones during away day success

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hailed the ‘steely side’ on display from his squad as they picked up a 2-1 win at Coventry City this afternoon.

On a horrible day weather-wise, the visitors rolled their sleeves up to take the lead in the first half through Matty Pearson.

Sky Blues fan James Collins then doubled the advantage just before the hour mark, before Town defended their box with a real dogged determination, only conceding in stoppage time to a late Jonson Clarke-Harris penalty, as the visitors made it five league wins in a row.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I thought we were excellent, I really did.

“As an away team to come here, a real difficult place, they had a couple of chances from headers that we needed to defend better, but we’ve thoroughly deserved it.

“We’ve scored two, Harry Cornick had a great chance, we’ve had a few other little chances and I thought we managed the game fantastically well.

“It was a real, real good away performance, and it shows that with the horrific conditions here.

“We’ve had to really dig in, and showed once again that we have that steely side to us and I’m really pleased.”