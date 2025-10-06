Luton sack boss Bloomfield after a poor start to League One campaign

Manager leaves after just under nine months in charge

Luton Town have announced they have parted company with manager Matt Bloomfield after a poor start to the League One campaign.

The 41-year-old was only appointed in January of this year as Rob Edwards’ replacement but was unable to prevent relegation to the third tier after a final day 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion which saw the Hatters finish third from bottom in the second tier. Although this term began with three wins from their first four matches, results have taken a downturn since, as Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Stevenage was the club’s third from five games, dropping Town to 11th in the table.

Having won just 12 of his 33 matches during his near nine months at the helm, with seven draws and 14 defeats, the Town fans turned against the manager at Lincoln City recently, as Bloomfield came in for more criticism before and after the final whistle at the Lamex Stadium on Saturday too. Although Luton head to Cambridge in the Vertu Trophy tomorrow evening, they now have this weekend off due to an international break, as a club statement said: “Matt joined the Hatters in January from Wycombe Wanderers and despite overseeing a run of just two defeats in 11 games leading into the final day of the 2024/25 season, was unable to prevent relegation from the Championship following defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Matt Bloomfield has been sacked as manager of Luton Town - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“Performances and results from the opening 11 matches of the current campaign in League One have fallen below the levels expected, and the Board of Directors has taken the difficult decision to relieve Matt, his assistant Richard Thomas, first team coach Lee Harrison and first team analyst Ben Cirne of their duties.

“The board wishes to thank Matt, Richard, Lee and Ben for their efforts during a difficult period for the club and wishes them the very best for their future careers. Alex Lawless, aided by Paul Benson, Kevin Foley and Kevin Pilkington, will take control of the team for the interim period, starting with Tuesday night’s Vertu Trophy trip to Cambridge United.

“With two training weeks ahead of the next league match, the process of appointing a new manager is now underway, which will be led by a committee involving members from the executive team, recruitment, football staff and the board. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”