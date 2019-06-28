Luton sell Justin to Leicester for a club record fee

Luton Town have sold defender James Justin to Premier League side Leicester City for a club record fee.

The Hatters confirmed this evening, that the board had accepted an undisclosed fee for the 21-year-old, payable over the forthcoming three years, but that it eclipses the £3m received for Curtis Davies back in 2005.

Justin completed a medical at the King Power Stadium and has agreed terms with the 2015-16 Premier League champions, who finished ninth in the top flight last term with Brendan Rodgers taking over as manager midway through the campaign.

The full back from Stopley joined he Hatters in 2005 as a seven-year-old, and after progressing through the youth ranks – winning the Aarau Masters as an U11 and the EFL Youth Alliance Cup at U18s, while also reaching the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals – he made his senior debut as a substitute against Exeter City on the final day of the 2015-16 League Two season.

He then earned a first start in the EFL Cup win over Aston Villa, playing 39 times in his breakthrough season, while scoring a first goal for the club at Accrington as well.

That form saw Justin earn an England U19 call-up for the long squad selected for training camps ahead of the 2017 UEFA European Championships.

He then made his international debut for the U20s, before making 22 appearances as Luton won promotion to League One in the 2017-18 season.

Last term, Justin shone at left back, replacing the injured Dan Potts, and going on to feature 52 times, netting three goals, to win a place in both the PFA and EFL League One Team of the Season, also nominated for EFL Young Player of the Season.

Speculation has been rife this summer about Justin's future, after 114 appearances and six goals, he has finally made his move to the Premier League.

Hatters’ CEO Gary Sweet said: "It is with a bitter-sweet taste that we see JJ leave us but, not only does he fully deserve this wonderful opportunity, but it’s a great club to take his career forward with under an excellent manager who will continue to nurture him.

"On behalf of the board and staff we wish James well, but with the professionalism and manner he conducts himself with and talent and focus he has, he needs no luck.

"We look forward to seeing James back in Luton for the odd game when he will be warmly welcomed by all."