Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England international will play Champions League football this season

Luton have confirmed that midfielder Ross Barkley has completed his move to Premier League side Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer last August in one of the shock moves of the summer transfer window, as Town themselves were readying for a first season back in the top flight for over 30 years. Although he was hindered by injury during the early stages of the campaign, once the 33-cap England international regained fitness and match sharpness, getting back into the starting line-up at Villa Park coincidentally, he started every single league game until missing final match of the campaign with a calf problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With five goals and six assists to his name, Barkley was to prove a massive hit with supporters, many who claimed he was the best player they had ever seen wearing a Hatters shirt in the Town’s lengthy history. He was soon earning rave reviews from those outside of Bedfordshire too, with many feeling he should be back in Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate’s plans ahead of the Euros.

Ross Barkley has left Luton to join Aston Villa - pic: Liam Smith

Although that wasn’t forthcoming and he was ultimately unable to keep the Hatters up, his efforts didn’t go unnoticed by fans, named Loyal Luton and Luton Town Supporters’ Trust’s Player of the Year, along with winning the Junior Supporters' Player and the Luton Town Supporters' Trust Signing of the Season award at the end of term presentation evening.

Barkley will now rejoin Villa, a team he spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan with on loan from Chelsea, making 24 appearances and scoring three goals, as he will play Champions League football once more after Unai Emery’s side finished fourth in the table last term. Discussing his departure, CEO Gary Sweet told the club’s official website: “To have a player of Ross Barkley’s stature and class grace the Kenilworth Road pitch has been an absolute joy to watch for all of us Luton Town supporters.