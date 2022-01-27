Luton sell out allocation for FA Cup trip to Cambridge United

Luton are in FA Cup action a week on Saturday

Luton have sold out their away allocation for the FA Cup fourth round trip to League One Cambridge United next weekend.

The Hatters were given 1,473 tickets at the Abbey Stadium with the ticket office confirming this morning that they had now all gone.

Town will be looking to reach the fifth round of the competition for the first time since 2013 when, then a Conference side, they knocked out both Wolves and Norwich City before going up against Millwall at Kenilworth Road, losing 3-0.

They will be heading to a Cambridge side in a real run of form though, as since causing the shock of the round by beating Premier League Newcastle United, they picked up four straight victories before a penalty shoot-out defeat to Rotherham in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday night.