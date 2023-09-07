Luton sell out away allocation for Premier League trip to Craven Cottage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton have sold out their allocation of 2,701 tickets for the Premier League trip to Fulham next Saturday.
The Hatters head to Craven Cottage for a 3pm kick-off, looking to earn their first top flight point of the campaign.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Marco Silva’s side have had a mixed start to the season as they have won one, drawn one and lost two of their opening four matches, hammered 5-1 at champions Manchester City last weekend.
A statement on Luton’s official website said: “The Town's allocation for our trip to Craven Cottage has now sold out.
“700 tickets went on sale on Thursday morning and were soon snapped up.
“Any season ticket holder who was in the online queue that was unsuccessful in purchasing a ticket can email [email protected] to be included on a waiting list should any tickets be returned.”