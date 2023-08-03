Luton Town have sold out their away allocation for the Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 12

The Hatters were given 3,001 tickets for the clash on the south coast, and they were snapped up as early as this morning, ensuring Rob Edwards’ side will be cheered on by a bumper away end at the Amex Stadium for their first top flight match in over 30 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club statement said: “The Ticket Office can confirm that tickets for our Premier League opener away at Brighton & Hove Albion have now sold out.

“The 3,001 tickets that were allocated went on sale to Diamond Season Card holders, Executive Members and Season Card holders who had attended seven away league games in 2022/23.

“On Thursday morning, over 600 tickets went on sale to Season Card holders, which were available over the phone, online and in person.