Luton sell Stacey to Bournemouth

Luton have confirmed that defender Jack Stacey has joined Premier League side Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old completed a medical with the Dorset side yesterday and joined up with Eddie Howe’s squad for training this morning.

Stacey, who signed in the summer of 2017 from Reading, became a huge favourite with the Kenilworth Road faithful, winning three player of the season awards last term and a second successive promotion with the Hatters.

He made 95 appearances in total, scoring five goals, named by opposition managers in both the EFL League Two and League One teams of the season.

As well as winning the club’s young player of the year award for 2017-18 and his personal treble for the 2018-19, he was named Bristol Street Motors PFA League One player of the month last April and was picked in the EFL’s EA Sports FIFA team of the season.

A statement on the club's official website said: "He signed off with a trademark burst to the right byline and cut-back for (James) Collins to net in the opening pre-season friendly at Welwyn Garden City on Saturday, and that is how Hatters supporters will best remember him.

"We thank Jack for his stellar contribution to the Hatters’ rise from League Two to the Championship, for his humour and intelligence off the pitch and his valuable commitment to the club’s community work, not least as a key link to last season’s players’ charity Kids In Action.

"All at Kenilworth Road look forward to welcoming him back as a regular visitor whenever the opportunity arises, and wish him every success in the Premier League with the Cherries and for his future career."