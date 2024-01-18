The 19-year-old joined the Hatters as an U14, scoring twice for Town in this season’s Premier League Cup, also on target in the U21s’ 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion U21s in a behind closed doors friendly recently, while last term he bagged a hat-trick in the Beds Senior Cup final win over Biggleswade. Matthews-Lewis will now get his first taste of men’s football, as he heads to a Boro side sitting 14th in the table and could make his debut during Saturday’s home game with Chelmsford City, before trips to both Hemel Hempstead Town and Eastbourne Borough next week.

Farnborough boss Spencer Day told the club’s official website: “Millar is a young lad who has scored a lot of goals at youth level. He’s been in training with us a couple of times now and again, we’re grateful and that’s the way I like it to be. With Premiership loans in particular, they have to run to the end of the season. He’s got a great attitude, scores goals, but he’s a young guy and he’ll have to bide his time and get into the team. He’s very keen and we’re delighted with the support Luton have given us. I think he’s got a great opportunity of putting himself in the shop window for his current employers moving forward for the rest of the season.”