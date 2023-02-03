Luton set for £125,000 windfall if they beat Grimsby as FA Cup trip to Southampton will be live on ITV4

Luton Town will earn a windfall of £125,000 should they go through in the FA Cup fourth round, as their potential fifth round clash against Premier League Southampton will be live on ITV4.

The FA have confirmed that the winner of Tuesday night's replay between the Hatters and Grimsby at Blundell Park, following a 2-2 draw on Saturday, will head to St Mary’s to take on a Saints side managed by former Hatters boss Nathan Jones, on Wednesday, March 1, at 7.15pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement on the FA website said: “Each club involved in these televised fifth round ties will receive £125,000 in addition to any payment from the competition’s prize fund.”

Luton could be set for a swift reunion with former boss Nathan Jones

Should Luton reach the fifth round, then they would have pocketed £350,000 in total from this year's competition after earning £105,000 for beating Wigan, with £120,000 up for grabs for the winners of their replay clash.

A victory over Southampton, who have defeated Crystal Palace and Blackpool so far, would see their coffers swelled by a further £225,000.

Schedule

Tuesday, February 28: Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion, 7.15pm on ITV4 and ITVX; Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United, 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport; Bristol City v Manchester City, 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX.