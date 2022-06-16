Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

It was confirmed yesterday that the Carabao Cup Round One draw will take place live on Thursday 23rd June 2022, with Sky Sports News broadcasting it at 2:30pm.

Round One will draw 35 ties, which will include Stockport County and Grimsby Town following their promotion to the EFL, while newly relegated Burnley and Watford will join in Round Two.

Luton Town were knocked out in Round One last season after a 2-2 draw against Stevenage led to them suffering defeat in a penalty shootout.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Cardiff snap up Millwall defender Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Mahlon Romeo from Millwall on a three-year deal. The 26-year-old is a former teammate of Bluebirds boss Steve Morison. (Cardiff City FC)

2. Blades tipped to sign England U21 star Sheffield United could reportedly make a move to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell on loan this summer. The 19-year-old's dad - Richard - played 141 times for the Blades. (Yorkshire Live)

3. Crystal Palace closing in on West Brom ace Crystal Police are reportedly nearing a deal to sign Sam Johnstone on a free once his contract with West Brom expires at the end of the month. The goalkeeper had previously been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham. (90min)

4. Bluebirds ace joins Championship rivals Aden Flint's move to Stoke City has been confirmed, with his Cardiff City contract set to expire at the end of the month. The 32-year-old spent three years in Wales. (SCFC)