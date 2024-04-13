Luton shell out just over £2m on agents fees following promotion to the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town have spent just over £2m on intermediary and agents' fees between February 1, 2023 and February 1, 2024, after the figures were revealed by the FA yesterday afternoon.

The total amount for the Hatters, who were promoted to the Premier League in that time, bringing in 13 players during the summer to bolster their squad for the top flight, was £2,020,1046, just under £1.5m more than they shelled out in the 12 months beforehand, when they spent £630,953. The fees contained a number of updated contracts to members of their squad, with Jordan Clark, Luke Berry, Amari’i Bell, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo, Tom Holmes, Daiki Hashioka, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jayden Luker, Jameson Horlick and Zack Nelson all signing improved deals.

Town have also paid for the incomings of Mads Andersen, Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba, Ryan Giles, Thomas Kaminski, Tim Krul and Teden Mengi, plus the loan deal for Issa Kabore. There were new registrations for Ross Barkley, Andros Townsend, who also had an updated contract, Jake Burger, Marcus Daws, another who had an updated contract, but has since left Kenilworth Road, Oliver Camis and Henry Blackledge, plus scholarship applications for Northern Ireland duo Dylan Stitt and Sam Anderson. The Hatters had to stump up for a loan that saw Tom Holmes move back to Reading, as well as cancelling Carlos Mendes Gomes’ contract once he left the club in the summer.

Luton signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers in the summer - pic: Liam Smith

The amount paid out by the Hatters was part of the £409,592,929 that the Premier League clubs spent during that time, but easily the lowest in the division, as the two other promoted clubs in Sheffield United (£5,127,509) and Burnley (£6,944,589) paid over double. It was also dwarfed by Chelsea (£75,140,524), Manchester City (£60,626,025), Manchester United (£34,054,001), Liverpool (£31,500,211) and Arsenal (£24,760,875).