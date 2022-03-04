Luton sign Baggies keeper Palmer on an emergency loan in time for Middlesbrough trip

Alex Palmer in action for Lincoln last season

Luton have signed goalkeeper Alex Palmer on an emergency loan deal from fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion in time to make the trip to Middlesbrough tomorrow.

After Jed Steer, borrowed from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day, sustained an Achilles injury in the 3-2 FA Cup fifth round defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday night, and with James Shea also sidelined due to a hamstring problem, with just Harry Isted available, the Hatters were granted permission from the EFL to sign a goalkeeper on an emergency basis.

Palmer, 25, came through the Hawthorns academy, making four appearances for the England U16s, before loan spells at Kidderminster, Oldham and Notts County, spending the 2019-20 season at Plymouth Argyle, with 41 outings.

Last term he was sent to Lincoln City, playing 46 times as the Imps reached the League One play-offs, losing to Blackpool.

Returning to the Baggies, Palmer finally made his senior debut in the 6-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Arsenal back in August.