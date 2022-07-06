Luton sign Barnsley forward Morris for an undisclosed fee

Luton have signed Barnsley striker Carlton Morris

Luton have made their seventh signing of the summer after bringing Barnsley striker Carlton Morris to the club for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old began his career at Norwich City and was part of the Canaries’ FA Youth Cup winning side of 2013, having had a number of loan spells at Oxford United, York City, Hamilton Academical, Rotherham United, then spending the 2017-18 season at Shrewsbury Town, scoring six goals in 42 games.

He also went to MK Dons, before leaving Carrow Road having made only made one senior appearance for the Canaries, joining Barnsley on a permanent deal in January 2021, scoring seven goals in 23 games as the Tykes reached the Championship play-offs.

Morris, a former England U19, finished last season as top scorer at Oakwell, on target nine times in 30 outings, including netting at Kenilworth Road in a 2-1 defeat, as he was unable to save Barnsley from relegation to League One.