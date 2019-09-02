Luton sign defender Daniels and loan him to Doncaster

Luton have signed former Wigan Athletic and Blackpool player Donervon Daniels on a free transfer this afternoon, immediately loaning him straight out to League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The 25-year-old had been on trial at Kenilworth Road for the last few weeks, having made nearly 100 career appearances for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham and Aberdeen.

He began his career at West Bromwich Albion, although left the Hawthorns without making an appearance, signing for the Latics in 2015 and was a stalwart in the side that won promotion from League One.

Following his release from the DW Stadium in 2018, he spent last season at Bloomfield Road, helping the Tangerines side to a 10th placed finish in Sky Bet League One, before leaving Bloomfield Road.

Town boss Graeme Jones said: "He is 25, six-foot-two, lightning quick, good on the ball and there’s not many players like that available on a free transfer.

"He has had one or two personal issues in the last six to eight months and we’re now looking for him to get minutes on loan at Doncaster in order for him to get fitter, get sharper and quicker, to see where he is in January.

“The big thing for me with Donervon was his commitment not to sign for a League One club, he really believes he is a Championship player and was prepared to go on trial to prove himself.

"When you hear things like that you think ‘this is unique, this is somebody who wants to better himself’.

"I think he has got all the tools, all the equipment, he has played 100 games now.

“He was a big player for Wigan when they got promoted from League One to the Championship.

"He played right-wingback, anywhere across the back five. I think now is the opportunity for Donervon to grab his opportunity, to make the most of his time at Doncaster, to max out and then I think he is capable of playing in the Championship.

"So it’s an opportunity for Donervon, for Doncaster and for us to see where he is.

“He will get brilliant defensive coaching from Darren Moore, who obviously I worked with.

"He’s as good as there is at shutting the backdoor, he speaks the centre-back’s language and he couldn’t be going to a better manager in my opinion to get the right education, because Darren will try and play as well.

"It’s an investment for the club and we will reap the rewards long term.”