Luton sign duo as ex-Brisbane Roar goalkeeper and Welsh U19 international join the Hatters

Luton have bolstered their Development squad’s goalkeeping department by signing teenage duo Henry Blackledge and Oliver Camis.

Australian-born Blackledge, 18, began his career with third tier side Western Pride, making his senior debut as a 15-year-old, before moving to Brisbane Olympic in June. Once their campaign finished, he joined A-League outfit Brisbane Roar in September 2023, and was on the bench during their run to the Australia Cup Final, eventually beaten 3-1 by Sydney. He had trials with the Hatters and Brentford towards the end of last year, doing enough to earn a contract at Kenilworth Road, as Town’s head of goalkeeping Kevin Pilkington said: “Henry impressed us for the week-and-a-half he was with us. He’s technically very good and he’s showed ambition by leaving his family behind in Australia to join us. There’s stuff we’ll work on, but he’s only 18, and we’re excited to have him and work on his development.”

Meanwhile, Camis, also 18, started off in Chelsea’s academy, leaving when aged 14 and then spending three years with AFC Bournemouth. He made three appearances in the FA Youth Cup during the 2021-22 season, keeping clean sheets against both Exeter and QPR, before his side were beaten 5-1 by Leicester City. Camis also started for the Cherries in last year’s competition, as they were knocked out 2-1 by Liverpool in the third round.

Luton Town have added two goalkeepers to their Development squad - pic: Liam Smith