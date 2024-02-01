Luton sign duo as ex-Brisbane Roar goalkeeper and Welsh U19 international join the Hatters
Luton have bolstered their Development squad’s goalkeeping department by signing teenage duo Henry Blackledge and Oliver Camis.
Australian-born Blackledge, 18, began his career with third tier side Western Pride, making his senior debut as a 15-year-old, before moving to Brisbane Olympic in June. Once their campaign finished, he joined A-League outfit Brisbane Roar in September 2023, and was on the bench during their run to the Australia Cup Final, eventually beaten 3-1 by Sydney. He had trials with the Hatters and Brentford towards the end of last year, doing enough to earn a contract at Kenilworth Road, as Town’s head of goalkeeping Kevin Pilkington said: “Henry impressed us for the week-and-a-half he was with us. He’s technically very good and he’s showed ambition by leaving his family behind in Australia to join us. There’s stuff we’ll work on, but he’s only 18, and we’re excited to have him and work on his development.”
Meanwhile, Camis, also 18, started off in Chelsea’s academy, leaving when aged 14 and then spending three years with AFC Bournemouth. He made three appearances in the FA Youth Cup during the 2021-22 season, keeping clean sheets against both Exeter and QPR, before his side were beaten 5-1 by Leicester City. Camis also started for the Cherries in last year’s competition, as they were knocked out 2-1 by Liverpool in the third round.
The teenager has been selected for Wales at all age groups from U15 to U19s, starting for the U19s as they beat Scotland U19s 2-1 in a friendly in March 2023, also on the bench for the 2-2 draw against the same opposition a few days later. Camis also impressed following a trial with the Hatters, as academy goalkeeper coach Albert Bell said: “Oliver was recommended to us by the head of academy goalkeeping at Bournemouth in the summer and we brought him in on trial. He’s a good shot-stopper and is good with his distribution over various distances. He’s really fitted in with the different players he’s played with in games for the Under-18s and 21s in recent weeks, and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops with us here full-time.”