Luton sign experienced former Leeds, Norwich and West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass on a free transfer

Robert Snodgrass in action for West Bromwich Albion

Luton have signed vastly experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old arrives as a free agent having left West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent in January.

Snodgrass started his career with Livingston before moving to Leeds United in 2008.

He was a key figure in the Whites' promotion to the Championship in 2010, scoring 41 goals in 192 games before a £3m move to Premier League side Norwich City in 2012.

Following two years at Carrow Road, Snodgrass joined Hull City for £6m, helping the Tigers reach the top flight, before heading to West Ham for £7m in January 2017, playing 85 times for the Hammers, scoring 11 goals.

He then went to Aston Villa, turning out 53 times and was most recently with West Bromwich Albion, making 15 appearances, his last against Middlesbrough in November.

Snodgrass was also a regular for Scotland's national team between 2011 and 2019, earning 28 caps and scoring seven times.