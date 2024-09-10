Luton sign former Chelsea, Liverpool and Inter Milan attacker Victor Moses

Experienced Nigerian international heads to Kenilworth Road

Luton have signed former Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan and West Ham wingback Victor Moses on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old ex-Nigeria international has most recently been with Russian Premier Liga side Spartak Moscow who he joined in 2021 after a successful loan spell from Chelsea in October 2020, playing 19 times in all competitions term, adding one goal and one assist too. However, he was released in the summer, ending a stay at the Otkrytie Bank Arena that saw him make 84 appearances, scoring 10 goals with 10 assists, also winning the Russian Cup in 2022 and play in the Europa League.

Although Town submitted their squad to the Football League last week, naming 23 players out of the 25 allowed, with Moses being a free agent, he could still join following the deadline passing. Having headed to the Brache for training then Luton chief Rob Edwards was eager to bring the experienced right-sided player in, especially following Chiedozie Ogbene’s move to Ipswich Town last month.

Speaking to the club’s official website about his latest addition, Edwards said: “Victor is one we’ve been talking to for quite a while. He trained with us last week and played 60 minutes in a behind closed doors game, and we made a decision because we think he’s able to come in and help us. He gives us more strength in depth and versatility, because he’s someone who can play both sides or as a number ten.

“He’s played for so many different clubs in different ways and shapes, and under different managers, so he’s tactically aware. We think he’s someone who can provide some really good competition for us. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him and expect too much too soon. He’s not going to come in and start the games straight away. He’s got to get used to what we do and how we play, but he’s fit, he’s able to come in and affect it now, and he definitely makes the squad stronger.”

After being born in Nigeria, Moses moved to England as a child to join Crystal Palace, making 69 appearances for the Eagles, with 11 goals. Having represented England from U16 to U21 level, he secured a move to the Premier League when joining Wigan Athletic for £2.5m in January 2010, scoring nine goals in 80 matches, heading to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £9m in 2012.

Part of the squad that won the Europa League in the 2012-13 campaign, Moses spent much of his time out on loan, featuring for Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke City, also going abroad for spells with Inter Milan, where he played in the Europa League final, and Fenerbahce. After making 128 appearances for the Blues in his near nine years at the club, scoring 18 goals, also winning the Premier League and FA Cup, he headed to Spartak for £4.5m in 2021.

On bringing in a player who has won 38 caps for Nigeria, playing in two World Cups and the Africa Cup of Nations as well, Edwards added: “He’s someone who we can learn from as well. He’s won a Premier League title under Antonio Conte playing in a similar sort of role to what we ask some of our lads to do, so we’ll be able to pick his brains.

“He’s had a fantastic career, been there and done it. He’s got an amazing CV. But alongside that he’s a really good lad, a quiet, unassuming, down to earth person. What tells you about his humility is that he’s been willing to come in, basically on trial with us, to show how hungry he is to play for Luton Town. We are really excited about working with him.”