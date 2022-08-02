Luton sign Grimsby forward McAtee for an undisclosed fee

Luton have signed Grimsby Town forward John McAtee

Luton have announced their eighth new arrival of the summer, with the signing of Grimsby Town forward John McAtee for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Mariners back in July 2021, will now head back to Blundell Park on a season-long loan to continue his development in League Two.

McAtee started his youth career with Shrewsbury Town in 2015 and was given his Football League debut on the final day of the 2016-17 season by then Shrews’ manager Paul Hurst, coming on in the closing stages of a 2-0 defeat at Oxford United.

He then had loan spells in non-league with Halesowen Town, AFC Telford United, Ashton United and Curzon Ashton before being released by the Shrews at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

McAtee joined up with Hurst again at League Two side Scunthorpe United in July 2019, netting his first league goal in January 2020 – an equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Bradford City.

He score four times in total for the Iron, before moving to local rivals Grimsby on a two-year deal last summer, reuniting with manager Hurst for the third time in his career.

The forward went on to have a stellar year for the Mariners, notching on his National League debut in a 1-0 win over Weymouth and went on bag 16 goals in 39 appearances, including the equaliser as Grimsby beat Solihull Moors 2-1 in the play-off final at Wembley.