Luton sign Motherwell midfielder Campbell for an undisclosed fee

New Luton signing Allan Campbell

Luton Town have confirmed their third signing of the summer, with midfielder Allan Campbell joining the club from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old has spent his entire career to date at Fir Park, scoring 16 goals in 159 appearances for the side whose academy he joined at the age of ten.

With his contract soon to expire, however, the Hatters have agreed to pay an undisclosed fee for him to move south to join up with fellow new additions Fred Onyedinma from Wycombe, and Hull’s Reece Burke.

Like the deal to bring Onyedinma to Kenilworth Road, the transfer was made possible by the club’s ‘Transfer Club’ fund raised by supporters who paid the full amount for their 2021/22 season ticket, donating the equivalent of a 40 per cent credit to the Hatters.

Campbell made his senior debut in 2016 and was part of the Motherwell squad that reached both the Scottish League Cup and FA Cup finals in the 2017/18 campaign.

He played 40 times in all competitions last season, scoring five goals, helping the Steelmen to an eighth-place finish in the SPL.