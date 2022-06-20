Luton sign Stoke midfielder for an undisclosed fee

New Luton signing Alfie Doughty - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton have made their first signing of the summer transfer window with the addition of Stoke City midfielder Alfie Doughty for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old started his career with Charlton Athletic and progressed through the youth ranks at the Valley before making his debut in the Carabao Cup in 2018.

He had loan spells with non-league sides Kingstonian and Bromley, breaking into the Addicks first team during the 2019-20 season, named Young Player of the Year following two goals and three assists in 29 league outings.

Doughty only made 10 appearances the following term, with Charlton relegated to League One, as a hamstring injury in October ended his campaign, although he still signed for Stoke City in January 2021.