Luton skipper and first teamers hailed by Forbes during Eagles outing

Town skipper Sonny Bradley on the ball

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley and Town's first team players received high praise from Town Professional Player Development boss Adrian Forbes for their roles in the Development side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace U23s this afternoon.

The Hatters captain was making a welcome return following his recovery from Covid-19, while experienced striker Cameron Jerome, plus James Shea and Luke Berry all started against the Eagles youngsters.

They were joined by a number of Town's youth teamers and U18s, as speaking after the game in which Dion Pereira was on target, Forbes told the club's official website: "It is going to benefit the younger players massively.

"You have got the experience of the likes of Sonny Bradley from a defensive point of view, club captain playing alongside Aidan Francis-Clarke who is 17 and Josh Swan who is the same age.

“It is great learning for those younger players to play with seasoned pros.

"On the pros, massive credit to them for how they come in and how they performed.

"Their attitude and work-rate during the game was exceptional but also how they were speaking to the younger pros in the dressing room, helping them and encouraging them.

“As well as that, laying themselves bare, Cameron Jerome said to the younger players make sure you tell us as well, if there is something you think we should be doing then tell us as well.

"The younger lads will take so much away from today and on top of everything it was a really good performance from everyone.

“To a certain extent, there was no point in me being here really because Sonny did take over.

"But even from my point of view, it is great to have Sonny there talking to the lads, encouraging them, giving them detail and giving them information about how they can improve, how they can better and how they can get a foothold in the game.

“Really fantastic to have the opportunity to have the boys around here and then it was down to me to give that little bit extra.