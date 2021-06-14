Luton skipper believes duo Kioso and Osho could break into Town squad next term

Defender Gabriel Osho clears the danger against Reading

Skipper Sonny Bradley believes that Town’s young defenders Peter Kioso and Gabriel Osho could well break into the Luton squad next season after their experiences out on loan last term.

Full back Kioso, who joined in January 2020 from Hartlepool, made his Hatters debut in September, playing 90 minutes as Town were beaten 3-0 by Premier League giants Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

The former Dunstable Town youngster then had an initial stint with League Two Bolton Wanderers, playing 14 times and scoring three times for the Trotters.

Peter Kioso up against Manchester United's Jesse Lingard on his Town debut

He was recalled to Kenilworth Road in January and sent to League One outfit Northampton Town soon afterwards, impressing at the PTS Academy Stadium, with 21 appearances and three goals, although was unable to prevent the Cobbers avoiding relegation to League Two.

Meanwhile, Osho signed for the Hatters in November after turning down a contract with Reading and was sent on loan to National League side Yeovil Town where he featured four times.

The 22-year-old returned to Luton to start the 1-0 FA Cup win over his former Royals side in January, before moving to League One Rochdale in January.

Osho made 22 appearances, also scoring his first senior goal, but like Kioso, couldn't stop the club from going down to the third tier.

He has now been linked with a move away from Luton after the Hatters signed Reece Burke from Hull City on a free transfer, but speaking before that deal was done, Bradley said: "It was difficult for Gabe and Pete, as if they’d have stayed then, no disrespect to them, they wouldn’t have played as much as they would’ve liked.

"So, I think it was a very good decision for our younger players to go out there and gain some valuable experience.

“They’ve done very well and I’m sure they’ll be looking to come back fit in pre-season and show the manager what they’re about.