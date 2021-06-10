Luton skipper Bradley can't wait to welcome fans back to Kenilworth Road next season

Town defender Sonny Bradley

Town skipper Sonny Bradley cannot wait to welcome supporters back to Kenilworth Road once more next season.

The Hatters went the whole of the 2020-21 campaign without playing in front of a full house due to coronavirus restrictions, making it well over a year since 10,070 crammed into the ground to watch their side draw 1-1 with Stoke City thanks to a late James Collins penalty on February 29, 2020.

Although 1,000 came back to see Luton beat Norwich City 3-1 and then a further 2,000 were present for the 3-0 win over Preston North End in December, that was it, with a second lockdown meaning it was empty stadiums for Town’s players, and the rest of the leagues, once more.

However, the new term should see supporters finally welcome again, which is something Bradley is desperate to see, as the captain said: “I think a lot of players have been talking about it and I’m exactly the same, I cant wait for us to get back there.

“Hopefully it will be a full house and if not a full house then at least lets get back to some sort of capacity.

“I went to a local rugby league match in Hull and there was 6,000 fans there in a 20,000 seater stadium, the noise was deafening I couldn’t believe it.

“So if we get 10,000 in Kenilworth Road, like I said I think the roof is going to come off!

“That is exactly what we want, we have missed the fans and I’m sure they have missed us.

“It is not long now, we have to get through next month and get through pre-season.

“Hopefully not just the start of the season but hopefully we have some pre-season games where the fans can come back in and get a taste for it.

"Lets fill the ground, make some noise and get back to where we should be.”

On what it was like spending a campaign playing at empty stadiums up and down the country, Bradley continued: “At first it was difficult because when you play pre-season, it is almost the same.

“There are a few bodies in the building, a bit of noise but you can hear the staff and it is a bit awkward at first.

“We soon got used to it, when you recognise and you realise that you are playing Championship football, there is a lot to play for and you soon get up for it.

“As a team we can’t complain too much because we have had a really good season without the fans.