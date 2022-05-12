Luton skipper Bradley has noticed a 'special vibe' ahead of Town's play-off clash against Huddersfield

Sonny Bradley gets up to head clear against Reading on Saturday

Captain Sonny Bradley has noticed a ‘special vibe’ in the Luton dressing room ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final clash against Huddersfield Town which kicks off tomorrow evening.

The Hatters, who finished the season in sixth position, will continue their attempts to reach the Premier League with a two-legged contest against the third-placed Terriers starting at Kenilworth Road on Friday night, before heading to the John Smith’s Stadium three days later.

Although eager to keep things as normal as possible in the build-up, Bradley did concede there has been a spring in the step of the Town players during their preparation as they just can’t wait to get going now.

He said: “As you can imagine, spirits are up in the dressing room.

“Nothing has changed too much, I think throughout the season we’re in high spirits anyway but there is a special vibe this week.

“We trained really well today and through the week it has dragged a little bit and gone slow.

“We’re ready to go now, the sooner the better really as this time tomorrow we will be preparing for a big game under the lights.”

Although the prize on offer for the Hatters is a life-changing one, as if they can see off Carlos Corberan’s side and then either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United in the final at Wembley, promotion to the Premier League would see the club pocket over £100m.

However, despite the financial gains to be had by Town if they can achieve their goal, Bradley was eager to concentrate solely on the first leg, as he continued: “You can’t look too far ahead.

“I’ve spoken openly about how much I believe we can get to Wembley, that we can get promoted and I do truly believe that.

"On days like today, the day before a game, there is so much focus on the next game.

"I know people say it all the time, you have to focus on the next game, you can’t look past it, in this case, it’s exactly the same.

"We’ve come in today and prepared really well for tomorrow’s game.

"For the football club it is hopefully going to be a good few weeks, moving towards the end of the month.

"Right now, we’ve just got to concentrate on hopefully winning the game tomorrow night.”

The Terriers having the upper hand in terms of games during the regular season, winning 2-0 in Yorkshire last month and earning a goalless draw in Bedfordshire back in October.

With 180 minutes of football ahead of them, Bradley wasn’t sure if it would be a cagey approach from the visitors, as he knows Town will be doing their utmost to make the most of home advantage early on.

He said: “They could make it that way, we could make it that way, we don’t know.

"I don’t want to tell you too much about how we’re going to approach the game but it could work out that way.

"We don’t want it to, I think we’re going to go for it, it’s pretty obvious, it’s not like I’m letting the cat out the bag, obviously at Kenilworth Road, we want a fast start.

"We want to get right in their face and we want to go get that first goal.

"If we do that, it could possibly change the dynamic of the second fixture so lets just see what happens.

“In these fixtures, depending on how the games are going, teams will have to slightly adapt.

"Throughout the regular season, looking at Huddersfield because that’s who we’re playing, they will have a gameplan in place.

"In the regular season they have done well against us, but at some point, if we get the first goal, the dynamic of the game might change completely, then you see different sides of teams where they might put extra strikers on and things might change.

"It’s going to be interesting, I’m sure a lot of people will be tuning in to watch the game and I hope we can turn up and put in a really good performance.