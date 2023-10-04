Luton skipper called up by Wales to face Gibraltar and Croatia
Luton defender Tom Lockyer is back in the Wales squad once more for their matches against Gibraltar and Croatia this month.
The 28-year-old had been included last month by head coach Rob Page, but was forced to pull out due to injury, missing the matches with Korea Republic and Latvia.
However, having recovered to start all four of Town’s Premier League games since, it means the centre half has once more been chosen for the friendly against Gibraltar in Wrexham on Wednesday, October 11 and the Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, October 15.
The Welsh will be without Aaron Ramsey, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Fox, but Charlie Savage and Owen Beck have been given their first senior call-ups.
Lockyer has won 14 caps for his country, named in the World Cup Finals squad last year as well, but hasn’t featured since a 0-0 friendly draw in Finland two years ago.
Squad: Wayne Hennessy (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Rodon (Leeds United - On loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), Regan Poole (Portsmouth), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Owen Beck (Dundee- On loan from Liverpool), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Wes Burns (Ipswich Town), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Charlie Savage (Reading), Jordan James (Birmingham City), Dylan Levitt (Hibernian), Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), Dan James (Leeds United), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town), Harry Wilson (Fulham), David Brooks (AFC Bournemouth), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Luke Harris (Fulham), Kieffer Moore (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).