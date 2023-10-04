Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is back in the Wales squad once more for their matches against Gibraltar and Croatia this month.

The 28-year-old had been included last month by head coach Rob Page, but was forced to pull out due to injury, missing the matches with Korea Republic and Latvia.

However, having recovered to start all four of Town’s Premier League games since, it means the centre half has once more been chosen for the friendly against Gibraltar in Wrexham on Wednesday, October 11 and the Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, October 15.

The Welsh will be without Aaron Ramsey, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Fox, but Charlie Savage and Owen Beck have been given their first senior call-ups.

Lockyer has won 14 caps for his country, named in the World Cup Finals squad last year as well, but hasn’t featured since a 0-0 friendly draw in Finland two years ago.