Luton skipper elated to achieve the accolade of becoming a Premier League goalscorer

Hatters skipper Tom Lockyer was understandably elated to earn an accolade he never thought was possible, becoming a Premier League goalscorer when netting Town's opener in their 2-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

The 28-year-old hasn’t been known for his scoring record during the majority of his career, far from it in fact, with 15 goals in 435 club matches.

He managed just seven in seven years at Bristol Rovers, on target in the Conference, League Two, League One and the Checkatrade Trophy, before notching once for Charlton in his 43 Championship outings for the Addicks.

Signing for Luton in September 2020, the Wales international again had to wait a while to wheel away in celebration, on target in a 2-1 success over Bristol City in January 2022.

Last term, Lockyer opened his account in a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County, also scoring in the 1-1 draw at Coventry in the league.

He then finished the campaign with the most prolific run of his career to date, with three goals in his last five starts, although the fifth saw him replaced inside 10 minutes after collapsing on the pitch during the play-off final at Wembley.

Thankfully making a full recovery, Lockyer started his fifth top flight match for Luton at Goodison Park on Saturday, putting a glorious chance over the bar when meeting Alfie Doughty’s corner, but there was no stopping him on 24 minutes.

Tom Lockyer's disappointment at missing this header didn't last too long as he opened the scoring at Goodison Park on Saturday - pic: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Another Doughty delivery saw Carlton Morris’s header rebound off the bar, with the centre half showing fantastic determination to slide in and deflect Ashley Young’s clearance into the net to put the Hatters in front for the first time this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “Being a Premier League goalscorer is something you dream of and you don't think will ever happen, but what an accolade.

"It's special but it's a team game and a first Premier League win brings a buzz in the changing rooms.

"We'll enjoy it and you just hope it gives everyone a taste and they want more now.”

Team-mate Morris was quick to praise his close friend as well, saying: “No matter which box he’s in he just can’t help blocking and tackling it into the net, so he’s doing it in the right way!”

With most pundits writing the Hatters’ chance of staying up off before a ball was even kicked this year, Lockyer, who had to go off early in the second half due to an eye injury, was thrilled to show them that Town mean business in their attempts to remain a top flight club.

He added: “There’s a lot of people been saying a lot of things, so it’s nice to try and silence them a little bit and get the first win on the board.