Luton skipper explains tirade as he felt Town were having the 'mick' taken out of them at Boro

​​Luton skipper Carlton Morris admitted he wasn’t going to stand around and watch the Hatters have the ‘mick’ taken out of them during Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Middlesbrough.

The Town captain had been one of five players to drop out of Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City for the long trip north, joining Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark and Jacob Brown in sitting on the bench, with wingback Alfie Doughty out injured. It meant he was left powerless when after having watched his side make a fairly decent start, they were then breached on the half hour mark, Delano Burgzorg left completely unmarked to score from a clever corner routine as Liam Walsh switched off inside the box.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Emmanuel Latte Lath then spun Teden Mengi to make it 2-0 in the closing stages of the opening 45 minutes, while after the break, the goals just kept on coming, as first Finn Azaz and then Burgzorg quickly took full advantage of some gaping holes in the visitors’ back-line. To try and stem the tide, Morris was brought on with Krauß on 54 minutes, as Clark and Marvelous Nakamba swiftly followed, but with the confidence naturally flowing through Boro’s players and supporters, every pass was met with a round of ole’s from the home supporters.

Hatters forward Carlton Morris - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Clearly irked by this, Morris quickly looked to at least put a stop to those antics, wrestling namesake Aidan Morris to the floor to earn a yellow card from referee Tony Harrington, before unleashing a verbal tirade towards his own players, clearly incensed by the lack of fighting spirit he had been witnessing at the Riverside Stadium.

Asked about the incident afterwards, Morris said: “I think that's my responsibility, that's my role in the team and setting the standard of what should and shouldn’t be acceptable. If I'm going to see players passing the ball, taking the mick a bit, I'm not going to let that stand. I don’t think my team-mates should either, so that was a frustrating moment in the game as well. It was disappointing to be booked, but that happens, it’s part and parcel.”

Manager Rob Edwards also discussed his skipper’s outburst, as he continued: "It will hurt someone like Carlton, he's a winner. It hurts all the lads, everyone reacts in different ways, but he's a leader, he's been one of our main leaders and it would have hurt him.”

Luton now have the weekend off due to the international break, as it remains to be seen whether Edwards will still be in charge when Town host Hull City on their return, the manager seemingly apologising and waving goodbye to the visiting fans following the final whistle in the north east. Morris has already insisted he wants Edwards to remain in charge, as he now wants the Hatters to use their time off wisely and bounce back against the Tigers.

He added: “My mindset in football is I never like to get too low and I never like to get too high when it's going well either. So in my head we've got this international break now to focus, set things right and get in the dressing room next week to make sure the lads are on board and in the right headspace to kick on. It’s (defeat) annoying, but we can’t just dwell on that. We’ve got to go back, watch the footage, see what we’ve done wrong at points and make it right.”