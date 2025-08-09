Luton skipper feels there is a 'really good mix' to Town's new-look squad

Hatters captain impressed with the new additions at Kenilworth Road

​Town skipper Kal Naismith believes the squad put together by manager Matt Bloomfield over the summer is a ‘good mix’ of youth and experience, something he feels is crucial for success on the pitch this term.

The Luton chief has made 10 new signings since Town were relegated to League One, while also seeing eight go out the door as there has been a major reshuffle at Kenilworth Road. On their way into the club have been a number of seasoned pros, Naismith at 33 being the second oldest, with Nahki Wells two years his senior, while George Saville, Cohen Bramall, Jerry Yates and Hakeem Odoffin are all over the age of 25.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, Jake Richards, Gideon Kodua, Josh Keeley and Nigel Longwijk, all under 23, have arrived, as asked for his thoughts on the new-look side charged with trying to win promotion, Naismith said: “I feel like there’s a really good mix. The manager’s spoken about it a lot, I’ve heard him speak about the characters he’s brought in.

"You need good players, but honestly the feeling inside the changing room when it’s together and you’ve got people that you really, really want to succeed who are just good human beings. Not that there wasn’t that there before, but the boys who have come in have just added that freshness. They’re good people. Everybody wants to be around them, the feeling in the camp is really, really good. I enjoy coming into work every day and that’s brilliant.”

Going into further detail on the transfer window additions, Naismith was hugely impressed with all of them, but more than anyone, Northern Ireland international Saville, who has spent the last decade in the second tier and made his debut in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last Friday. The skipper is confident both he and the rest of the new boys will add to what is already a strong group, stating: “Sav, we know what Sav can do.

"He’s been an incredible player in the Championship for years and years, so as soon as I saw that he signed it was a real statement of intent and how strong we want to be this year to go and get a player like him. Nige coming in, I didn’t know much about him, absolutely love playing with him, real player, communication, confident, strong boy.

"I’ve got big Mads (Andersen), who I love playing with, you’ve got Macca (Mark McGuinness) who’s going to come back strong and fit, you've got Christ (Makosso) who was amazing, you’ve got Shand (Shandon Baptiste) who’s been flying, you've got so many people I could name that are just top, top players, good people, good leaders who speak on the pitch. It’s everywhere I look, I'm just happy to play with these boys.”