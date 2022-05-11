Luton skipper insists 'we're not stopping now' after Hatters realise play-off target

Sonny Bradley gets up to head clear against Reading on Saturday

Town skipper Sonny Bradley insisted there is no way the Hatters players will be settling for realising their ambitions of making the play-offs this season with a place in the Premier League up for grabs.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Reading ensured Town finished in the top six and will now face Huddersfield Town over two legs with the victors taking on either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United in the final.

Although being one of the four teams battling it out for a place in the top flight might have come a surprise to those not in and around the confines of Kenilworth Road, it isn’t a shock to those in the dressing room as speaking to Sky after the game, Bradley said: “This means absolutely everything.

"On the outside, people would say we were crazy to get in the top six but for us it was a realistic ambition.

"This was our target, to get into the play-offs, and now hopefully it’s three big games to try and get into the Premier League.

"For us there’s absolutely nothing to fear, we've just got to go for it.

"We're not stopping now, three more games and let’s see if we can do it.”

When asked if he felt there had been a turning point in the season where he believed that finishing above the dotted line was definitely on, Bradley continued: “No, it was pre-season when we said we could do it.

"We looked at the league last year, we finished 12th last season, and for us we thought we’re probably a bit better than that.

"We strengthened in the summer, brought in some really good players and the manager's ambitions and the players ambitions were to get into the play-offs.