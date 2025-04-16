Luton skipper labelled 'incredible' by Bloomfield for leading the Hatters during tough season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forward has struggled for goals this term

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield has lavished praise on the way in which skipper Carlton Morris has reacted to his own issues in front of goal by continuing to lead the side during what has been a hugely difficult campaign both personally and for the team at Kenilworth Road.

The forward, who has taken the captain’s armband on a full-time basis due to the unavailability of Tom Lockyer, was one of Town’s stand-outs when they won promotion from the Championship in their last season at this level, scoring 20 goals in 47 matches, also on target in the shoot-out when Luton saw off Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley. He then reached double figures during his first crack at the Premier League last term, bagging an impressive haul of 11 goals from 38 outings even though Town couldn’t quite keep their heads above water in the top tier of English football.

Going into this season, Morris had been expected to score weigh in with the goals that would see Luton making a concerted attempt at winning promotion, as after taking five games to get off the mark in the league, he opened his account with a double in the 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in September, following that up with two more goals in his next three outings. He then went seven matches without scoring, but it looked like his form was back after netting three goals in five matches to move to seven for the campaign.

Carlton Morris looks to win a header against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday - pic: Duncan Jack / PRiME Media Images

However, following his strike in the 2-1 defeat at Swansea City on December 29, the former Norwich youngster hasn't found the net in the 16 Championship matches since, as his and the Hatters’ lack of goals, Town comfortably the lowest scorers in the division, means they are facing the real threat of relegation to League One with just four games remaining. Despite that, Morris has continued to lead the line since Bloomfield took over, starting 13 of his 16 matches in charge, only rested for the 4-0 loss at Burnley last month, as he had another 86 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Although his struggles have been clear to see, Bloomfield was keen to highlight just what be brings to the side, saying: “We have to note, the way Carlton’s led the line as well, he’s been incredible. What a leader for this football club, a proper captain who’s taken so much on his shoulders this season. He plays so many minutes, with so much combat in his game that it must be so fatiguing for him, but he brings so many others into the game.

“He’s been incredible, genuinely, absolutely incredible. For him to be the leader that he is in a tough season that it is, it’s not easy. I know that, I’ve been there and done it myself. When you’re at the front and it’s a tough time, it’s not easy as you take on the emotional responsibility of those around you as well as you own, plus you’re organising things as a captain. You’re at the front of all those types of things, plus you’re expected to go out on the pitch and deliver day after day after day and it’s not always easy, but he’s been incredible for us.

"The way he’s led the line, the way he brings others into play, the way he has those combat moments. Defensively he defends from the front, he’s really responsible with his work, comes back and defends set-pieces as well. He’s been incredible and I know that there’s goals around the corner for him. If there isn’t, there isn’t. As long as we do the job for ourselves, for those around us, that’s the most important thing, but he’s been a top player for this football club and he will continue to be so.”

Although Morris himself hasn’t been able to find the net, both Izzy Jones and Milli Alli opened their account for the Hatters in the last two games to earn Town crucial points in their 1-1 draws against Leeds United and Stoke City. Bloomfield knows at this crunch time of the campaign just how imperative it is to share the load around too, adding: “It’s a responsibility of the whole group to score and to assist and to defend. We want that unity, that connectivity, that us against the world, that’s what I believe in, that’s what I love, being a part of a group.

"It’s the team sport that I’ve always loved and it’s up to the others to keep chipping in. Milli’s got goals in his feet absolutely, we’ve got Chongy (Tahith Chong) back who’s a real attacking threat, Thelo’s (Aasgaard) been fantastic, Izzy got his goal last week and I think we’re due one from a set-pieces, big Mac (Mark McGuinness) and Christ (Makosso), so we’re excited for the last few games. We’ve got lots of work to do, we understand that, but we believe we’ve got the goals in the group, we believe we’ve got the organisation and it’s up to us to go and do it.”