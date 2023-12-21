Luton skipper Lockyer discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest during Cherries match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town have announced captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital after being fitted with a Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICB) device.

The Hatters skipper underwent a successful procedure following his cardiac arrest during the Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth last weekend, which saw him collapse on the field just after the hour mark, the game swiftly abandoned by referee Simon Cooper.

After undergoing further tests, Lockyer, who had also collapsed during the Championship play-off final with Coventry City back in May, is now back with his family to begin his recovery. A statement on the club’s official website said: “We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during Luton's trip to AFC Bournemouth last weekend - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday’s incident. The Club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance.

“Supported by the actions of Bournemouth’s medical team and local paramedics, it was ultimately the protocols instilled and professional actions of our own medical staff that gave Tom this chance to recover and to whom we are thankful. Naturally, the events that unfolded last weekend surprised and shocked everyone witnessing it. Together with Sporting Chance, via the Premier League, the Club is in the process of providing care for those who may be affected by any distress caused.

“The clinical advice Tom and the Club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants. We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May.”

