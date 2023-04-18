Luton skipper not interested in talking about Town's chances of catching Sheffield United

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley doesn’t think the Hatters need to be talking about chasing second-placed Sheffield United anymore, with the Blades virtually nailed on to secure the final automatic promotion spot this season.

Following the Hatters’ 1-0 win at Bramall Lane last month, hopes of Town joining Burnley in the Premier League rather than having to try and go through the play-offs had been heightened, with Luton closing the gap to seven points with 10 games to go.

Although Town have kept their end of the bargain up by winning four and drawing two of their next six matches, Paul Heckingbottom’s side haven’t wobbled too much in their pursuit, taking 12 points from a possible 15.

Sonny Bradley celebrates Carlton Morris's opener at Rotherham on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

With United at home to Bristol City this evening, a victory should almost guarantee second spot for the Blades, as they still have a game in hand over the Hatters as well.

Should they lose against the Robins though and Luton beat struggling Reading tomorrow, the gap would be down to two points, with Rob Edwards' side in with a chance of overtaking them by beating fourth placed Middlesbrough on Monday night, United in FA Cup semi-final action against Manchester City this weekend.

However, that was all fairly irrelevant to Bradley, who is now looking for the Hatters to put last year’s play-off heartache behind them, as he said: “To be honest, I don’t feel like we should be talking about Sheffield United now.

"I think if they do their job right, they should be out of sight, for us it’s just about momentum and if it is the play-offs, going into the play-offs in good form.

"Right now we’re in that, so let’s just focus on ourselves.

"Let’s just make sure we finish the season strong and going in the play-offs ready to go and hopefully we can not go just one step further but two steps further this time and achieve our goal.

"At the start of the season, we said we want to get promoted, and I feel like we’re giving ourselves the best chance of doing it.”

With just one point needed to be assured of a top six spot, Luton could move even closer to securing their place should West Bromwich Albion lose at Blackpool tonight, as boss Edwards wants to make sure they go into what he hopes is an extra three matches in good form.

He added: “That’s all we can do, they're (Sheffield United) in a really commanding position.

"They’ve done really well, they’ve still got their game in hand as well, but we’ll just keep trying to win as many games as possible and get as many points as we can.

"That’s all we can do, we’ve got real momentum at the moment and if it is going to be the play-offs, we need to take that momentum into those games as well.