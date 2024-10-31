Luton skipper praises Adebayo's character after Town's striker reaction to racist abuse

Forwards finds the net during Coventry defeat

​Luton striker Carlton Morris praised his team-mate Elijah Adebayo for the manner in which he dealt with yet another incident of online racist abuse last week.

The Hatters forward received the disgusting comment on his social media platform during the 2-1 defeat against Sunderland at Kenilworth Road, a game in which he was scoring his long-awaited first goal of the season, nodding Morris’s volley over the line from close range. With the club releasing a powerful statement condemning the individual responsible, also inviting him down to the Brache to repeat the words in front of Adebayo himself if he was brave enough, then the striker went on to make it two in two at Coventry City at the weekend.

Released by a wonderful pass from Tom Krauß, he held his nerve to dink over the onrushing Sky Blues keeper Oliver Dovin and put Town 2-0 ahead. Although it eventually mattered for little, the Sky Blues hitting back to triumph 3-2 courtesy of three second half goals, on Adebayo’s efforts, Morris, who himself has received online racist abuse in the past, also stopping play for an incident at Sheffield United last term, said: “For him to go and react like that and take the goal as he did just speaks volumes about him as a character.

"I was made up for him, I know how he’ll be feeling, he’ll be just as devastated that didn’t take anything away from the game. It’s something that is still in football a little bit, I’ve had to deal with it and he’s been there for me when I have and vice versa, so I’m incredibly proud of him as a person and the club’s response to it as well I thought was brilliant. We can’t just ignore it, we have to still draw attention to it, and hope that acts as a deterrent as you can see the football community pulling together.”

Adebayo had suffered a similarly tough period in front of goal last season when he scored just twice in just 14 Premier League games. However once he netted in the 4-3 home defeat to Arsenal, the forward became a different animal, going on to net eight in his next 11 top flight outings, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, also on target against Manchester City and Chelsea.

With that in mind, Morris now expects Adebayo to be a regular on the scoresheet once more, something the Hatters could definitely do with, sitting third from bottom in the Championship, as he added: “It was a wonderful finish and we’re going to need a lot more of that. He’s streaky, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him go on a bit of a run now when we need it most.”