Luton skipper relishing another chance to play under the Kenilworth Road lights

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley can’t wait for one of his ‘favourite’ fixtures this evening, a game under the Kenilworth Road nights.

With the Hatters planning on moving to Power Court in the next few years, the captain knows the opportunities in which to do so are running out for both him and his team-mates, which is why he will relish them even more.

Opponents Bristol City stand in Town’s way is side’s way of three points, the Robins without a win on the road since October 2, taking just one point from a possible 18 in that time, including a 6-2 thumping at Fulham in their last outing outside of Ashton Gate.

On the contest, Bradley, who was part of the side that beat Bournemouth in such stunning fashion just over a week ago, said: “Under the lights at the Kenny, right now, playing for this club, that’s my favourite fixture to play in, the night games at the Kenny.

“Obviously we’ll hopefully be moving grounds soon, there’s not going to be too many more, so we have to embrace every night game that we get now.

“I’m sure off the back of the Bournemouth game the fans will be there in their numbers and we’re still in a really good position in the league.

“It’s just about putting runs together, we’ve just come off now, league and cup, five unbeaten, we’ve lost that and we’ve got to get straight back on it.

“I’m sure the squad will be used and let’s go on another run and see how far it can take us.”

Town will be back at Kenilworth Road on Saturday when they entertain Blackburn Rovers, who have elevated themselves into title contenders after a splendid run of form, including beating Middlesbrough 1-0 last night.

Bradley continued: “We go back-to-back with Bristol and Blackburn, it’s a good opportunity for us to pick up points.

“It’s going to be difficult, we’ve got a few boys needing a bit of treatment and that’s to be expected after a tough week.

“But we’ve got good squad depth, we’ve got players to come in and really impact the squad, so it’s just about regrouping and going Tuesday and putting in a big performance.”

Although Reece Burke is one who will miss out tonight, there could be another chance for Peter Kioso at the back who has played the last two matches after returning from his loan spell with MK Dons to step straight into Luton’s Championship XI.

Bradley added: “Pete’s been fantastic.

“He’s got a great attitude and he played on Wednesday after a couple of days notice, coming back and he did really well.

“I think he’s performed well again today (at Sheffield United), obviously with the goals we’ve conceded, it doesn’t look so good, but we’ve got a good squad depth.