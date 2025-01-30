Luton skipper urges Town to reach 'another level' in their battle to stay up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morris excited to see what Doughty and Jones can bring to the Hatters XI

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Town striker Carlton Morris has urged Luton’s players to find ‘another level’ in their bid to achieve Championship survival this season.

The Hatters have seen their pre-season aims of being involved in a promotion battle at the top end of the table swiftly degenerate into a relegation dogfight, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Millwall putting Town’s second tier status in serious jeopardy. Now three points from safety, and on a run of 12 straight defeats outside of Bedfordshire, Luton go to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend before a month which sees them host fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle and title-chasers Sheffield United, also going to promotion-challenging Sunderland and arch-rivals Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the situation is starting to look bleak for some supporters, Morris was remaining optimistic, saying: “I think there are some positives to take as always and they’re the things you’ve got to focus on. We’re getting people back from injury, it’s brilliant to have Alfie (Doughty) back in the team, Izzy's (Jones) come in, he’s settled in really well as well.

Carlton Morris couldn't help Luton get back to winning ways against Millwall on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We've just scratched the surface there, I think he's going to be electric for this football club going forward and I’m excited to see those two down the flanks as they can really create and get the fans off their seats again. Mads (Andersen) is back as well and I thought he had a decent performance, but these are the games where it’s a bit ugly, the pitch isn’t great, the weather’s like that, that we have to start coming out on the right end of the result.

"Football’s tough, no-one’s going to roll over and give you a victory. When you’re in a tough moment, you’ve got to go out and earn it, that will be the message. We're going to work hard and diligently this week. The new gaffer's come in, been brilliant with the lads, brilliant with the staff and we'll work hard to put this right.”

Asked if he can work out why things have gone so badly this term, Morris continued: “I definitely don’t think you can pinpoint one thing, it’s been a variety of issues that’s culminated in a snowball effect from the very start of the season. But I think what we need to remember is at Championship level, these teams that we’re playing week in week out are no mugs. The next team is not just going to roll over and give us a win, that’s something we need to get our heads down, work even harder. We're trying to leave it all out there but that's not enough, we need to dig deep and find another level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morris didn’t absolve him from any blame regarding Luton’s increasingly concerning position this term either, as Saturday’s blank against Millwall means he has now gone six games without scoring, having found the net seven times in the Championship so far. He had two good chances to end that drought at the weekend, rising highest at the back post to meet set-pieces from both Doughty and Jordan Clark, but both times he couldn’t make the most of them.

The forward, who reached double figures in the Premier League last term, won’t be letting that disappointment linger though, as asked as skipper, what he would be saying in the dressing room to try and gee up his team-mates for the final 17 games of the campaign, Morris added: “I can’t go into it too much. It’s difficult because different players respond to different things. It's hard because it has to be a bit of both as you have to get the balance right. You can’t just come down on people that are working their hardest and things are just not going their way.

"For example, I’m trying to put my body on the line every week and working my hardest, but Alfie swings in a wonderful ball and I think I can score, I can do better to put that in the back of the net and make that 1-0 to us and maybe that’s a different game. But I’m not going to be too hard on myself at the same time because I can have no regrets if I'm working my hardest and that's the same for a lot of the lads in there. It’s not just going in there and throwing your toys out of the pram, but there’s a time and place for that too if that makes sense.”