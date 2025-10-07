Luton slump to embarrassing Vertu Trophy defeat at League Two Cambridge

Mads Anderson scored for the Hatters this evening - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Vertu Trophy Southern Group H: Cambridge United 3 Luton Town 1

Luton Town’s woeful plummet shows absolutely no sign of ending as they fell to a downright embarrassing 3-1 loss at League Two Cambridge United in their Vertu Trophy group stage clash this evening.

Led by U21s head coach Alex Lawless for the first time following the sacking of Matt Bloomfield on Monday, it made absolutely no difference to the visitors’ fortunes as they were deservedly handed a fourth defeat in six encounters, against an enterprising U’s side who mixed some moments of real skill with a huge commitment to defend, throwing themselves in the way of cross after cross, particularly during the second period.

The interim boss made six changes for the contest, James Shea, Milli Alli, Shayden Morris, Jordan Clark, Nigel Lonwijk and Zack Nelson coming in for Josh Keeley, Lamine Fanne, Jake Richards, Gideon Kodua, George Saville and Christ Makosso, altering Kal Naismith’s position too, as the Town skipper moved into the defensive midfield berth, meaning Lonwijk went to right back, with Cohen Bramall resuming left back duties.

A slow start to proceedings saw Luton have the first effort on target, as a quick throw by Lonwijk released Morris inside the area but his low shot was comfortable for Ben Hughes. There was then a flurry of excitement as a poor pass from Bramall was picked off by Glenn McConnell who drove forward and saw his shot completely wrongfoot Shea but hit the post behind the goal and not the back of the net like a number of U’s fans initially thought.

Town got the ball up the other end instantly, Alli’s cross deflected over the bar for a corner which Clark took, his deep delivery hitting Lonwijk at the back post rebounding perfectly into the path of a grateful Mads Andersen who was able to power into the roof of the net from no more than a yard out on 15 minutes. The U’s tried to fight back immediately though, a decent move on the left finding James Brophy in a good position, but on his left foot, he prodded wide.

Town also showed they could play some neat football though as on 20 minutes, Morris nutmegged his man and sprinted away, found by Nelson’s return through ball and dinked over a cross that saw Alli send high into the night sky under pressure at the back post. Shea was called upon to gather a dangerous cross just on the edge of his box and from his clearance, the ball was nodded on by Alli to Lasse Nordas on the half hour as he got it on his favoured left foot with Hughes rather acrobatically turning it over the bar.

Shea was then called on again as United broke through Town’s centre half pairing once more and he was off his line alertly to deny Elias Kachunga who had got away from Andersen and Mengi. The U’s were deservedly level on 33 minutes though when the ball dropped to McConnell some 20 yards from goal and the Town defence simply stood off and allowed him to shoot, left admiring his swerving effort that flew beyond the dive of Shea and into the net.

Luton tried their own attempt from range, Nelson with it, but it bounced straight through to Hughes. Just before the break, Morris scampered away on the right once more, recycling the ball to Lonwijk and his deep ball in was headed over at the back post by Alli. Despite making 10 changes, the U’s looked the better team in terms of quality during the first half and they displayed that again just 58 seconds after the break, when they worked the ball well on the left hand side, Ben Purrington picking out the completely unmarked Kachunga to stab into the net.

Town attempted a comeback, Nelson getting forward to find Alli on his left, but the attacker neither delivered a shot or a cross, powering his effort through the six yard box and out for a corner. Lawless then made a triple sub on the hour mark, bringing on Yates, Fanne and Richards for Andersen, Nelson and Bramall as they switched to a 3-5-2, pushing Alli and Morris out to the wingback roles.

As on Saturday, it almost led to another home goal though, as McConnell was one on one with Shea, the Town keeper doing well to repel his shot, but not as well as Naismith who superbly slid in at full stretch to keep out Adam Mayor’s follow up. One of the biggest cheers followed for the 591 travelling supporters in a crowd of 1,767, as Town legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu came on to face his former side for the first ever time.

The visitors began to dominate both possession and territory in the closing stages, but United defended their box with a real determination, particularly when Alli got to the by-line, while Fanne dragged wide of the bottom corner. Despite trying all they could to create an opening, United showed how simple it is with 10 left, as a goal kick by Hughes was criminally allowed to bounce through by Lonwijk and Mengi which saw Kachunga bear down on Shea and lob the stopper to make it 3-1 and complete yet another thoroughly evening to forget for the Hatters.

U’s: Ben Hughes, Liam Bennett, Ben Purrington, James Brophy (Kylian Kouassi 64), Korey Smith (C, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 65), Elias Kachunga, Ben Knight (Adam Mayor 46), Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Mamadou Jobe, Glenn McConnell (Lohan McDougald 86) George Hoddle. Subs not used: Jake Eastwood, Kell Watts, James Gibbons.

Hatters: James Shea, Nigel Lonwijk, Teden Mengi, Mads Andersen (Lamine Fanne 60), Cohen Bramall (Jerry Yates 60), Kal Naismith ©, Shayden Morris (Gideon Kodua 72), Jordan Clark (Joe Gbode 86), Zack Nelson (Jake Richards 60), Milli Alli, Lasse Nordas. Subs not used: Josh Keeley, Harry Fox. Booked: Morris 44. Referee: Jacob Miles. Attendance: 1,767 (591 Hatters).