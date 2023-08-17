Luton snap up Norwich City's former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul
Luton have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul to bolster their Premier League squad.
The 35-year-old Dutchman arrives at Kenilworth Road with a wealth of top flight experience, making 222 appearances in the top-flight for Newcastle United and the Canaries during his career.
Krul has also been part of three Championship-winning sides, while earning 15 caps for his country, including some penalty shootout heroics in a 2014 World Cup quarter-final against Costa Rica.
The experienced stopper becomes Town’s 10th signing of the summer and manager Rob Edwards’ second in the goalkeeping department, having brought in Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers.