Luton have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul to bolster their Premier League squad.

The 35-year-old Dutchman arrives at Kenilworth Road with a wealth of top flight experience, making 222 appearances in the top-flight for Newcastle United and the Canaries during his career.

Krul has also been part of three Championship-winning sides, while earning 15 caps for his country, including some penalty shootout heroics in a 2014 World Cup quarter-final against Costa Rica.