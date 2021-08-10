Luton speedster Onyedinma aiming to 'scare the life' out of Championship defenders this season

Fred Onyedinma gets away from his marker once more on Saturday

Town winger Fred Onyedinma is determined to ‘scare the life’ out of Championship defenders this season.

The 24-year-old certainly showed he was more than capable of that at the weekend, a constant menace on the left hand side all afternoon, as there was a buzz amongst supporters whenever the ball made its way to him.

He first teased Joe Ward and sent over a cross that Elijah Adebayao nodded home to open the scoring, before in the second period, set off on a number of runs towards the byline, with some dangerous deliveries just eluding his team-mates.

The attacking intent paid off on 68 minutes though, as he pounced on a clearance from Frankie Kent and raced away from Jorge Grant to pick out Harry Cornick who made it 2-0 from close range.

Onyedinma then topped off his inspired debut by meeting James Bree’s cross on the volley and even though Christy Pym saved his first attempt, the Posh keeper was powerless to prevent the rebound being gleefully slammed home.

The summer signing from Wycombe said: “That’s my game and I just want to show more as I feel like I might not look as quick as I am and I just want to scare the life out of defenders really.

“We banter a lot with the Olympics and I’m saying ‘I could get a good time,’ but they say, ‘they’re going to beat you by miles.’

“Speed has always been my thing, even from young, so I want to show what I can do here.

“Even from school I’ve been interested in the Olympics and athletics and track, that’s inspired me, I can show more pace as well.”

Last term, Onyedinma had been utilised in a wingback role by the Chairboys, something that Hatters boss Nathan Jones has admitted is an option to him.

However, if he can keep producing attacking displays such as the weekend, with the end product as well, then it’s safe to say he will be operating further forward, which is what he wants to do.

The attacker already showed signs of a good partnership with fellow debutant, full back Amari’i Bell who has only recently returned from the Gold Cup with Jamaica as well, continuing: “When I was at Wycombe, wingback was new to me, but I just had to get stuck in and do my job but it's nice to play back on the left wing.

“What’s important is just that relationship, even off the field, so you just get confidence when you speak every single time.

“I just feel the link up (with Bell) was there, working with him, he's quick as well, so defensively I don’t have to do too much, he’s helping me out there, so credit to him.