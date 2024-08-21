Luton splash out 'significant' fee to secure Cardiff defender McGuinness
Luton splashed out a ‘significant’ undisclosed fee to make Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness their fourth signing of the summer yesterday evening.
The 6ft 4in 23-year-old had been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road for the past few weeks, with Town boss Rob Edwards finally getting his man who had been a long-term target, the Hatters believed to have parted with a club record fee for his services. McGuinness, who began his career with Arsenal, had spent the last three seasons in Wales, playing 86 times for the Bluebirds and scoring six goals, including one against Bristol Rovers during his only appearance in the Carabao Cup this term.
He has also been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U19 and U21 level, as the centre half is now expected to add real competition to a Luton back-line that was decimated by injuries at times in the Premier League, and is still without Reece Burke and Mads Andersen. Speaking to the club’s official website about his latest addition, a clearly enthused Edwards said: “He’s a big, big player for us – and a signing which shows our intent.
"He might be only 23 but he’s a leader. We see him as a big influence in the dressing room and on the pitch. He’s had a great upbringing, played lots of games, and is a threat in both boxes. He wants to defend but he can play, too. Last year it showed that we needed bodies in defence, but now, with Amari’i Bell back and Reece Burke and Mads Andersen resuming training, we’re starting to look really strong in that area.
“Mark believes we’re the right club for the next step in his career. He wants to play in the Premier League and he sees us as the opportunity to do that, so this further highlights how strong of an acquisition he is for the football club.”
