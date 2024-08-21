Luton splash out 'significant' fee to secure Cardiff defender McGuinness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre half finally arrives at Kenilworth Road

Luton splashed out a ‘significant’ undisclosed fee to make Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness their fourth signing of the summer yesterday evening.

The 6ft 4in 23-year-old had been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road for the past few weeks, with Town boss Rob Edwards finally getting his man who had been a long-term target, the Hatters believed to have parted with a club record fee for his services. McGuinness, who began his career with Arsenal, had spent the last three seasons in Wales, playing 86 times for the Bluebirds and scoring six goals, including one against Bristol Rovers during his only appearance in the Carabao Cup this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has also been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U19 and U21 level, as the centre half is now expected to add real competition to a Luton back-line that was decimated by injuries at times in the Premier League, and is still without Reece Burke and Mads Andersen. Speaking to the club’s official website about his latest addition, a clearly enthused Edwards said: “He’s a big, big player for us – and a signing which shows our intent.

Luton have signed Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness - pic: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

"He might be only 23 but he’s a leader. We see him as a big influence in the dressing room and on the pitch. He’s had a great upbringing, played lots of games, and is a threat in both boxes. He wants to defend but he can play, too. Last year it showed that we needed bodies in defence, but now, with Amari’i Bell back and Reece Burke and Mads Andersen resuming training, we’re starting to look really strong in that area.

“Mark believes we’re the right club for the next step in his career. He wants to play in the Premier League and he sees us as the opportunity to do that, so this further highlights how strong of an acquisition he is for the football club.”