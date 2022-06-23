Luton start 2022-23 season at home to Birmingham City after Championship fixtures are announced

Luton are at home against Birmingham on the opening day

Luton Town will kick off their 2022-23 season at home to Birmingham City on Saturday, July 30 after the fixtures were announced this morning.

The Blues were something of a nemesis for the Hatters last term, winning 5-0 at Kenilworth Road and also 3-0 at St Andrew’s, so Nathan Jones’ side will be keen for some revenge on Lee Bowyer's team.

Town then head to Burnley the following weekend to face the recently relegated Premier League side, in what will be new manager Vincent Kompany’s first home game in charge of the Clarets.

Hatters entertain Preston North End on Saturday, August 13, before a midweek trip to Bristol City on Tuesday, August 16, while they are on the road again four days later, with the lengthy trek to Swansea City.

Luton finish the opening month at home to Sheffield United on August 27, travelling to Cardiff City in midweek on August 30.

Town’s long-awaited trip to fierce rivals Watford is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, as they entertain the Hornets on Saturday, April 1.

With the season pausing for the World Cup in November, Luton are still due to play in December, heading to Middlesbrough on December 10 and Millwall on December 17, with a Boxing Day clash at home to Norwich City.

They also travel to QPR on December 29, with a New Year’s Day visit to Huddersfield Town.

Luton’s Easter matches pits them against Millwall at the New Den on Friday, April 7 and home to Blackpool on Monday, April 10, while they finish the season at home to Hull City on Saturday, May 6.

Full fixtures

July

Sat, Jul 30: Birmingham City (h).

August

Sat, Aug 6: Burnley (a).

Sat, Aug 13: Preston North End (h).

Tue, Aug 16: Bristol City (a).

Sat, Aug 20: Swansea City (a).

Sat, Aug 27: Sheffield United (h).

Tue, Aug 30: Cardiff City (a).

September

Sat, Sep 3: Wigan Athletic (h).

Sat, Sep 10: Stoke City (a).

Wed, Sep 14: Coventry City (h).

Sat, Sep 17: Blackburn Rovers (h).

October

Sat, Oct 1: Hull City (a).

Tue, Oct 4: Huddersfield Town (h).

Sat, Oct 8: West Bromwich Albion (a).

Sat, Oct 15: Queens Park Rangers (h).

Tue, Oct 18: Norwich City (a).

Sat, Oct 22: Watford (a).

Sat, Oct 29: Sunderland (h).

November

Tue, Nov 1: Reading (h).

Sat, Nov 5: Blackpool (a).

Sat, Nov 12: Rotherham United (h).

Sat, Dec 10: Middlesbrough (a).

Sat, Dec 17: Millwall (h).

Mon, Dec 26: Norwich City (h).

Thu, Dec 29: Queens Park Rangers (a).

January

Sun, Jan 1: Huddersfield Town (a).

Sat, Jan 14: West Bromwich Albion (h).

Sat, Jan 21: Wigan Athletic (a).

Sat, Jan 28: Cardiff City (h).

February

Sat, Feb 4: Stoke City (h).

Sat, Feb 11: Coventry City (a).

Wed, Feb 15: Preston North End (a).

Sat, Feb 18: Burnley (h).

Sat, Feb 25: Birmingham City (a).

March

Sat, Mar 4: Swansea City (h).

Sat, Mar 11: Sheffield United (a).

Wed, Mar 15: Bristol City (h).

Sat, Mar 18: Sunderland (a).

April

Sat, Apr 1: Watford (h).

Fri, Apr 7: Millwall (a).

Mon, Apr 10: Blackpool (h).

Sat, Apr 15: Rotherham United (a).

Wed, Apr 19: Reading (a).

Sat, Apr 22: Middlesbrough (h).

Sat, Apr 29: Blackburn Rovers (a).

May