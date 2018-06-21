Luton start League One campaign at Portsmouth

Luton Town will kick off their League One season with a trip to Portsmouth on Saturday, August 4 after the fixtures were announced this morning.

The Hatters will then host League One giants Sunderland in their opening home home match on Saturday, August 11th, after the Black Cats were relegated from the Championship last season.

The return fixture at the Stadium of Light is one that both fans and players have been looking out for and will take place on Saturday January 12.

After a midweek trip to West Brom in the Carabao Cup first round, Luton then visit Peterborough on Saturday, August before finishing the opening month with successive home matches against Southend and Shrewsbury.

A busy Christmas period will see the Hatters host Burton Albion on Saturday, December 22 ahead of away trips to Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day and Walsall on Saturday, December 29, before a New Year's Day clash with Barnsley at Kenilworth Road.The final day of the season, when all League One matches will kick-off at 5.30pm, sees Luton entertain Oxford United.

Full fixtures

August

Aug 4: Portsmouth A; Sat Aug 11: Sunderland H; W/C Aug 13: West Bromwich Albion A (Carabao Cup 1); Sat Aug 18: Peterborough United A; Tue Aug 21: Southend United H; Sat Aug 25: Shrewsbury Town H.

September

Sat Sep 1: Wycombe Wanderers A; Sat Sep 8: Doncaster Rovers A; Sat Sep 15: Bristol Rovers H; Sat Sep 22: Blackpool A; Sat Sep 29: Charlton Athletic H.

October

Tue Oct 2: Oxford United A; Sat Oct 6: Scunthorpe United H; Sat Oct 13: Barnsley A; Sat Oct 20: Walsall H; Tue Oct 23: Accrington Stanley H; Sat Oct 27: AFC Wimbledon A.

November

Sat Nov 3: Rochdale A; Sat Nov 17: Plymouth Argyle H; Sat Nov 24: Gillingham A; Tue Nov 27: Bradford City H.

December

Sat Dec 8: Fleetwood Town H; Sat Dec 15: Coventry City A; Sat Dec 22: Burton Albion H; Wed Dec 26: Scunthorpe United A; Sat Dec 29: Walsall A.

January

Tue Jan 1: Barnsley H; Sat Jan 5: Portsmouth H; Sat Jan 12: Sunderland A; Sat Jan 19: Peterborough United H; Sat Jan 26: Southend United A.

February

Sat Feb 2: Shrewsbury Town A; Sat Feb 9: Wycombe Wanderers H; Sat Feb 16: Fleetwood Town A; Sat Feb 23: Coventry City H.

March

Sat Mar 2: Rochdale H; Sat Mar 9: Plymouth Argyle A; Tue Mar 12: Bradford City A; Sat Mar 16: Gillingham H; Sat Mar 23: Doncaster Rovers H; Sat Mar 30: Bristol Rovers A

April

Sat Apr 6: Blackpool H; Sat Apr 13: Charlton Athletic A; Fri Apr 19: Accrington Stanley A; Mon Apr 22: AFC Wimbledon H; Sat Apr 27: Burton Albion A.

May

Sat May 4: Oxford United H.