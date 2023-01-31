Luton, Stoke and Birmingham linked with a move for Reds defender Cook on deadline day

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook

Luton Town are rumoured to be looking at signing Nottingham Forest centre back Steve Cook on transfer deadline day.

The 31-year-old started at Brighton, before loans at Eastbourne, Mansfield and Bournemouth, making his move to the Cherries permanent in January 2012.

He had a decade at the Vitality Stadium, making over 350 appearances, until moving to the City Ground in January 2022.

Cook has played 34 times, with 14 outings this term, but hasn’t featured in the Premier League since the 2-2 draw at Brentford on November 5.