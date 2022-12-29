Town striker Elijah Adebayo receives treatment during the Boxing Day win over Norwich City

Hatters striker Elijah Adebayo is a major doubt for this evening’s trip to QPR after suffering a hamstring injury during the 2-1 Boxing Day victory over Norwich City.

The forward was partnered alongside Carlton Morris for the second game running, and went closer than most in the first half, glancing wide from close range when picked out by Dan Potts’ header from a James Bree corner.

However, after the break, Adebayo was replaced before the hour mark by Cameron Jerome, as he limped off holding his hamstring.

With Luton back in action at Loftus Road today, with a 6pm kick-off, and then heading to Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day, on whether he thought Adebayo would have recovered in time, boss Rob Edwards said: “We’ll have to see, have to assess it.

"He’s feeling his hamstring, so we’ll have to see.

"We haven’t been able to assess him properly yet, he’s walking out there now, but gingerly so we’ll see how he is.

"I thought he was exceptional as well before he went off.

"It’s good we’ve got Cauley (Woodrow), and Corns (Harry Cornick) and Cameron as well.

"We’ve got some really good options to come into the game, but we’re disappointed if we lose him for a bit.”

The contest is also expected to come too soon for centre half Reece Burke, out since late September with a hamstring injury suffered against his former club Hull City.

His return can’t happen soon enough following Gabe Osho’s second red card of the season, leaving Town short of defensive options once more with Sonny Bradley still out, although Amari’i Bell is available following his own one match suspension.

Speaking after Monday’s game, Edwards added: “It might be too soon, but he is looking good.

"I wouldn’t want to say which game he’s going to be available for, but I do think it’s going to be soon.