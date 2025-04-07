Luton striker Adebayo a doubt for Stoke clash but Bloomfield is happy with his attacking options

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forward is forced off early in the second half against Leeds

Hatters striker Elijah Adebayo is a doubt for tomorrow night’s trip to relegation rivals Stoke City due to the knee injury that forced him off in the 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who had started Town’s last five league matches, picked up the problem with just four minutes gone in the second period, going to ground in what initially looked like an innocuous incident. However, following some extensive treatment, Adebayo eventually hobbled off to be replaced by Tahith Chong and looked in severe discomfort when making his way down the tunnel after the full time whistle. Asked for an update on how he is, Bloomfield said: “Eli’s got a knock to his knee so we’re just letting that settle down and see how he is, but apart from that I think we’re in pretty good health.”

Although the forward wasn’t able to end his own personal goal drought during the contest, he had a major role to play in the Hatters’ opening goal after 15 minutes, powering away from inside his own half and shrugging off Japanese international Ao Tanaka to find the overlapping Jordan Clark who picked out Izzy Jones to volley in from close range.

Town striker Elijah Adebayo picks up an injury during Luton's 1-1 draw with Leeds on Saturday - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

It was a performance that clearly enthused Bloomfield, who continued: “I think that’s the best (he’s played). First half against Sheffield United he was particularly good, that stands out in the memory, Middlesbrough at home as well and Saturday. There’s been a lot made of Eli’s form this season but I have to say since we’ve been here, his training intensity, building himself back up with his confidence levels, he spoke incredibly well last week in front of the group, so I’ve been really pleased with the way he’s been buying in. It was a disappointment to lose him on Saturday and we’ll see how he is.”

If Adebayo doesn’t make the clash at the bet365 Stadium then Bloomfield has options to take his place, including January signings Lasse Nordas and Milli Alli, plus switching formations and playing Chong just behind Carlton Morris in tandem with Thelo Aasgaard. The boss said: “Chongy’s a big player for the football club, we know that. He came on Saturday and did particularly well first off in an attacking position and then as a wingback, so we do have a number of options that we could consider ahead of tomorrow evening.

“Lasse has been building himself up. We knew he was at the end of his pre-season when he came across, while Milli has played up front and, especially away from home, had a real big impact, so we’ve still got some good attacking options in the squad. We’ve got Josh Bowler as well, who hasn’t had enough football for his and our liking in many ways because we brought him here as we know he could have an impact at the top of the pitch. So he’s someone who is definitely right in my thoughts as well. We’ve got some good players to give opportunities to if Elijah doesn’t make it, but we’ll see how he goes.”

There was better news regarding wingback Alfie Doughty who was one of three players that went off in the second period, with Bloomfield adding: “Alfie had a little bit of a knock but he seems like he’ll be all right. We just need to let it settle down and give him as long as possible, but he seems okay so far so hopefully that will be the case.”